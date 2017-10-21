Govt eyes incentives, funding for start-ups

The government is considering the grant of incentives for start-up investments and may even go into funding the sector, a Cabinet official said.

“Looking forward, we would like to study certain policy interventions and hopefully we can look into incentives that can probably be given to those who would be investing in these activities, either an annual tax holiday or including them in the Investments Priority Plan (IPP) or if not, other forms of incentives to support startups,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told reporters during the Slingshot Asean Summit.

The government could also invest in start-ups, Lopez added, as all are currently private sector-funded.

“Right now there’s none but we’ll think about that and our financial institutions can possibly consider this an area which can be supported. For us to accelerate the growth of startup businesses, especially encouraging innovative Filipino startup developers, then that would be a good program to consider,” he said.

“I guess in the extent that the government budget can allow, this to me is the important sector to support.”

Incentives and funding proposes will be carefully studied, Lopez said, and another option could be adding start-ups to the mandate of state-owned National Development Corp. (NDC).

“I am thinking of having a fund under the NDC tasked to fund projects that will catalyze certain industries. I guess providing funds might be the better way for now because when we talk of incentives, we run the risk also of that incentive being abused,” he said.

“A lot of them might be using that (incentives) to increase the tax deductibles so that’s the concern …. providing a more proactive fund that may support startup activities is to me the better way to do it.”

The two-day Slingshot summit, which ended yesterday, brought together start-ups, investors, representatives from the academe and other institutions to discuss the state of the industry in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“With the outpouring support from the private sector and the increasing awareness in the government on how to further support and enable startups and entrepreneurs, we are confident that the Philippines will continue to unfold the potentials of the growing startup community and influence more Filipino businesses to scale up,” Lopez said.