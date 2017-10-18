Govt eyes incentives for local PUV makers

Domestic public utility vehicle (PUV) manufacturers will be given “more favorable incentives” to make them more competitive amid government plans to modernize the transportation sector, a Cabinet official said.

“We are promoting the local manufacturing of PUVs. They (PUV operators) should buy the locally manufactured vehicles to support the local industry and the jobs that will be created,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said at the sidelines of the European Union-Philippines Business Summit on Tuesday.

“There are reports that some may rely on imported vehicles. We will not allow that to happen,” he added.

Lopez said the support for local builders and manufacturers might be better than those given under the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program aimed at making the country a regional vehicle manufacturing hub.

“We are talking to different groups, local body assemblers, anyone who can competitively provide the platform, chassis and the engine. We are still finalizing it (the incentives). It could be like the CARS program, which is performance-based or per unit,” Lopez said.

“Peso-wise it may be better than the CARS,” he added.

The government’s PUV modernization program aims to make vehicles more environment-friendly. It also seeks to provide drivers with monthly fixed salaries and do away with the “boundary” system.

Jeepney operators and drivers have criticized the scheme as anti-poor, noting that new units were too expensive.

A two-day transport strike called for Monday and Tuesday prompted Malacanang to declare a nationwide school holiday and suspend work at government offices.

Lopez last week said that the government is also looking at schemes to make PUV modernization “lighter” for jeepney operators and drivers.

“Obviously there will be financial assistance because we know their limitations, otherwise the program will not work,” he said during the 1st Philippine Auto Parts Expo.

“This is a work in progress. There will be schemes that will make the transformation lighter, to make it work, and to make it more acceptable. At the end of the day it will be the drivers themselves and the riding public who will enjoy the benefit,” Lopez claimed.