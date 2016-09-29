Govt eyes more one-stop service centers for OFWs

BOUYED by the success of its initial implementation, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has vowed to establish more one-stop service centers (OSSCO) for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in key areas around the Philippines to make life easier for the country’s “modern-day heroes.”

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Thursday disclosed that additional centers would be put up in at least four regional centers where there are heavy concentrations of migrant Filipino workers.

The areas were identified as San Fernando in La Union, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro City and Davao.

According to Bello, the new centers will be ready to serve the OFWs before the year ends.

“This will provide our OFWs the facility for obtaining their requirements for their efficient deployment,” he said.

Earlier, Bello led the launching of an OFW one-stop service center at Lingap Pinoy Center, Robinson’s Mall in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), an attached agency of DOLE, launched the country’s first fully integrated one-stop service center for OFWs early last month.

On September 16, the third OSSCO was opened at the Clark Polytechnic in Jose Abad Santos Avenue, Clark Freeport Zone.

Bello expressed belief that the establishment of OSSCOs in various areas nationwide would help boost regional economies as in the case of Pampanga, where the Clark International Airport is located.

“This is very significant because we know there are many OFWs who are from Pampanga. This will also motivate airline companies to establish their routes at Clark International Airport,” he said.

The DOLE chief disclosed that the Emirates Airline is considering opening a Saudi Arabia-Clark International Airport route.

Bello said the establishment of OSSCOs is in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to government agencies to provide quick and efficient services to OFWs.

An OSSCO is managed by officers and representatives of government agencies providing frontline services to OFWs.

The government agencies under the OSSCOs are the POEA, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration, Tesda, Professional Regulations Commission, Home Development Mutual Fund, Philippine Health Insurance, Social Security System, Commission on Higher Education, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority and National Reintegration Center for OFWs.

WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL