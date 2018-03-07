Govt eyes new raps vs Roxas, Abaya

The government is considering filing new cases against former officials of the Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) in connection with the alleged anomalous Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) contract, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte, during the Cabinet meeting on Monday, asked Solicitor General Jose Calida to look further into the accountability of former government officials.

“There was a decision that cases will be pursued for those behind the miserable performance of MRT 3. There are pending complaints for plunder against officials of the previous administrations, specifically for awarding the maintenance contract to a company with absolutely no track record,” Roque told reporters.

“There could be other new ones. Because apparently, the problem lies not just with BURI (Busan Universal Rail Inc.), the problem also lies with the current owners of MRT3,” he added.

Roque said that the new cases would be separate from the charges filed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in November 2017.

A plunder complaint was filed against former Cabinet members in the Aquino administration, including former Interior Secretary Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd and former Transportation Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya.

The transportation department alleged that Roxas and Abaya were the main conspirators in the scheme that involved awarding the P3.8 million MRT maintenance contract to BURI.

Roque said former transport officials are liable for the MRT-3 mess.

“I think we know already that it includes the former Transportation Secretary, that includes even Mr. Mar Roxas, it includes Budget Secretary (Florentino) Butch Abad This is for the award of the contract to a company with absolutely no track record; a company that was obligated to repair 26 coaches and they only delivered two; and they even supplied the wrong signaling system,” he said.

Roque also identified measures to address the train line’s underlying problems.

“The short term is to purchase all necessary spare parts. The medium term is to enter into a maintenance contractor with the original maintenance contractor Sumitomo (Corp.),” he said.

The long-term solution, he added, was to change the ownership of the MRT 3 Corp. “which appears to have contributed to problem of MRT 3.”

“The ownership of MRT 3 is a private corporation. So, they are thinking of changing the owners, because we have had many problems with the current owners. There were timetables presented to the Cabinet, there are unsolicited proposals and there will be an award to be made soon,” Roque said.