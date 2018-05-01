Govt eyes return to Ease of Doing Business Top 100

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Monday expressed hopes to reenter the top 100 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business survey after it implemented reforms, for which a team from the global financial body came to the Philippines last week to validate.

In a press conference, Rowel Barba, Trade undersecretary for the Competitiveness and Ease of Doing Business Group, said that for the 2019 survey, “we just want to improve from the previous ranking. If we can [do that], then we will be happy.”

The country’s ranking dropped from No. 99 for 2017 to No. 113 for 2018 in the annual survey.

The country ranked 173rd in starting a business, 149th in enforcing contracts, 146th in protecting minority investors, and 142nd in getting credit.

Published by the World Bank’s International Finance Corp., the survey measures and ranks the ease and cost of doing business in 190 economies.

The country’s Ease of Doing Business Task Force (EODB), made up of 13 agencies, has been working to initiate reforms on starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, and enforcing contracts, Barba said.

The reforms include automating the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) company registration system; the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) single-window transaction project, which aims to make it easier for applicants to submit requirements and get a certification of registration and authority printed; and the Quezon City government’s establishment of one-stop shops for business permits, which cuts the number of steps and days that applicants must take in securing them.

The government is still working on other reforms, like enacting the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 and amending the the Corporation Code that affects two indicators: starting a business and protection minotity investors.

In Malacañang awaiting President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature, the measure aims to reduce the processing time for simple transactions from five days to three, complex ones from 10 days to seven, and highly technical ones within 20 working days.

The bill also mandates cities and towns to automate their business permitting and licensing systems or set up an electronic business one-stop shop within three years after the measure is signed.

“We are hoping that the law will be signed [in May]. By 2020, the target is to be included in the top 20 percent. Hopefully, before this administration ends, we” would reach that level, Barba said.

Interior Undersecretary Austere Panadero, meanwhile, urged the private sector and civil society organizations to help cities and towns institutionalize reforms in business applications, particularly reengineering and automating processes and integrating online mechanisms.