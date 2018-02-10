Govt to foot hospital bill of Dengvaxia patients

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered public hospitals to provide medical services to children inoculated with Dengvaxia, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Friday.

Roque said the government will shoulder the medical expenses of Dengvaxia recipients who are taken to government hospitals.

“The President commanded all public hospitals to give services on all the children who received Dengvaxia,” Roque said in a news briefing in Surigao del Sur.

He issued the statement following the meeting of Duterte and officials of the Public Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice.

Roque added that Duterte is considering tapping foreign clinical pathologists to study the cases of children who died months after being administered with the dengue vaccine.

The Palace official allayed the fears of parents who have become fearful of the government’s vaccination program.

“I am calling on all parents, not all vaccines are bad. In fact, the investigation on Dengvaxia is still ongoing. It is worse if you stop [giving your children]vaccine against diseases that we know are lethal,” Roque said.

“We understand the hesitance of the parents, but do not be afraid. Because of the fear on vaccines, we are, again, having measles outbreaks and before measles should not be existing anymore,” he added.

He urged parents to have their children vaccinated against diseases.

“You will catch worse diseases if you will not receive vaccines. We should be at peace and you should get your children vaccinated against the diseases so your children will be healthy,” Roque said.

The Department of Health suspended the dengue immunization program last year after French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur, the maker of Dengvaxia, warned that the vaccine may be harmful to people who have not been exposed to the dengue virus.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stopped the distribution of Dengvaxia last month.

Roughly P3.5 billion was spent by the government for the vaccines but Sanofi refused to give a full refund to the government. More than 800,000 children, soldiers and policemen were given the vaccine in two years.