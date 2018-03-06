Govt gives female ex-rebels HK tour

All female former rebels from the 683 communist fighters who recently surrendered to authorities in the Eastern Mindanao Commnd (EastMinCom) area will be given a “special tour” to Hong Kong on a date yet to be determined while their documents are being processed.

“It is still being finalized. The government will definitely [provide the trip]. As to the specific office, it will be discussed soon,” Maj. Ezra Balagtey, EastMinCom spokesman, said in a text message to The Manila Times on Monday.

Also on Monday, the third and last batch of former members of the New People’s Army (NPA) was welcomed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to its general headquarters, the EastMinCom said.

Balagtey said the 190 ex-NPA fighters were flown via two C-130 aircraft from Davao City International Airport and Bancasi Airport in Butuan City, respectively, to Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

He added that the former rebels will dine with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang later in the day.

The 190 ex-NPA fighters are part of the 683 former communist rebels from various parts of Eastern Mindanao who were presented before Duterte last December 21 at Panacan, Davao City.

“The activity is part of continuing activities of reintegrating the former rebels into the mainstream society and to give them a better perspective on life,” Balagtey said in a statement.

The third batch will also be toured to Rizal Park (Luneta) and Intramuros in Manila for their historical and heritage trip to the country’s capital.

Based on a media advisory sent by the AFP Public Affairs Office, the last batch of surrendering communist fighters will be welcomed by Lt. Gen. Salvador Melchor Mison Jr., the AFP vice chief of staff, at Camp Aguinaldo, the general headquarters of the military in Quezon City.

Before their dinner with the President, Balagtey said the former rebels will be able to interact with their ex-comrades “who now work for and advocate peace and development.”