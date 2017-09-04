Govt to greenlight new LRT-1 coaches

Commuters can look forward to riding new Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) coaches as a procurement notice is expected to be issued by the government in November, operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said.

“We are happy with the outcome. At least, it’s not a failed bidding,” LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Rogelio Singson told reporters last week.

Singson said the technical and financial evaluation for competing bidders had been completed and submitted to the Transporation department’s bids and awards committee.

The acquisition of new light rail vehicles are part of the 11.7-kilometer LRT-1 Cavite extension project. To be configured into 30 four-car trains, these are expected to raise the passenger capacity of LRT-1 to about 750,000 per day.

The procurement is funded by official development assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency and will be awarded to a Japanese company.

An auction last year was declared a failure, with officials noting higher demand for train coaches in Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The LRT-1 Cavite extension project consists of eight stations. It is expected to cut travel time from Metro Manila to Bacoor from two hours to 40 minutes once the project is completed in the first quarter of 2021.