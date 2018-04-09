Govt halts Masinloc coal firm’s reclamation work

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has suspended the reclamation activities of Alpha Water Realty Services Corporation (AWRSC), operator of the Masinloc coal-fired thermal power plant project in Zambales, due to several violations.

The environment agency said several violations were found in connection with the company’s reclamation activities within the Masinloc Oyon Bay Marine Reserve.

The DENR, through the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), served the suspension order to Albert Altura, CEO of AWRSC and holder of a Special Use Agreement for Protected Area (SAPA) permit, and Johnny Tanis, plant manager of Masinloc Power Partners Company Limited (MPPCL).

The coal firm was ordered to stop all activities due to the damage wrought in some portions of the marine reserve area.

The DENR said the violations were discovered during a verification survey and site assessment made by the agency within the area covered by the company’s SAPA permit.

“We will review their compliance to our requirements while the suspension order is in place. We will not tolerate violators to continue their operations without facing consequences,” DENR Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said.

The violations would also be referred to the Bureau of Fisheries an Aquatic Resources for necessary action, according to the DENR.

AWRSC was also ordered to submit documents and permits relative to the reclamation, sea wall development activities and marine reserve rehabilitation plans.

The DENR warned the coal firm that failure to comply with the conditions will result in the termination of the SAPA and the filing of appropriate charges.

PENRO has also recommended to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) to conduct a water quality sampling within the Masinloc Oyon Bay Marine Reserve to determine the condition of the water in the protected area following the reclamation activities.