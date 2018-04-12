Govt has ample funds for Boracay workers

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Wednesday gave assurances that the government has enough funds to help workers who will be affected by the six-month closure of Boracay Island.

Diokno said apart from the P2 billion in calamity funds that was earlier announced by President Rodrigo Duterte, the government can also tap other funding sources to help the people in the island.

Displaced workers will be provided financial assistance through government programs with the help of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“There’s the calamity fund, and there are appropriations in the DOLE and there is money in the DSWD. But the bulk of that will come from the calamity fund,” Diokno told reporters.

On Monday, Duterte said some P2 billion would be allocated for Boracay’s closure, but the money will only be for the assistance of “poor Filipinos.”

Diokno said the P2 billion would be sourced from the P19-billion national calamity fund under the 2018 National Budget, P10 billion of which has already been allocated to rehabilitate war-torn Marawi City.

“There’s a P19-billion total calamity fund for (2018), but P10 billion is earmarked for Marawi. So we have about P10 billion. That’s the source of the funding,” he said.

Diokno made the assurance after some senators expressed fears that the calamity fund “would not be enough” to cushion the impact of the six-month closure.

“The calamity fund will not be enough to address all the problems that our workers and their families will face because of the Boracay shutdown. We need to allocate (additional) funds for this,” Sen. Joel Villanueva said.

But Diokno maintained that other fund sources can be tapped.

“Mayroon kang contingent fund, mayroon kang ‘yung calamity fund nga can be used (But we have other funds that can be accessed. We have contingent fund, we have calamity that can be used),” he said.

Diokno added that local government units have also their own respective calamity funds to be used in case an area is placed under a state of calamity.

“Alam mo ba kapag nadeclare ang isang area na calamity, the local governments have their own calamity fund (You know, once an area is declared under state of calamity, the local governments have their own calamity fund), they can use that. ‘Yun ang isang positive effect nun na magagamit ng mga local governments ‘yung pera nila for calamity (That’s the positive effect of such fund that the local governments can use for calamity),” he said.

On Wednesday, April 4, Duterte approved the recommendation of the task force to close the island to tourists for six months, beginning April 26.

There are over 30,000 workers on the island. About 17,000 are employed by establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and bars.

About 17,000 workers, meanwhile, are considered indirect workers of the island; they provide services such as those who offer massages along the beach shore, sand castle makers, and henna artists, etc.

Interior Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing 3rd earlier said the government may lose over P18 billion in income due to the closure.

“If we will go through the full six months, it could reach around 18 to 20 billion potential loss in gross receipts,” Densing said in a media briefing.

The island welcomed over two million visitors in 2017 and generated P56 billion in estimated total revenues.