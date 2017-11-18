Govt to help habal-habal, Angkas drivers find jobs

The government will provide assistance to displaced partner drivers of motorcycle-hailing app Angkas as well as to habal-habal drivers.

Aileen Lizada, spokesman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LFTRB), said the agency will gather Angkas and habal-habal drivers for a dialogue at 3 p.m. on December 12 at the agency’s building.

“There will be a jobs fair, a joint activity of the Department of Labor and Employment through Secretary Bello and LTFRB on Dec. 13, whole day at the LTFRB ground floor. On the 4th floor, there will be an orientation for livelihood projects for Angkas drivers and habal habal drivers,” she added.

Lizada said the LFTRB collaborated with Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd to address the issue.

Early in November, the LTFRB issued a closure order to Angkas for operating without a business permit.

On Thursday, Angkas suspended its operations in Manila and Cebu on Saturday.

Angkas has more than 2, 000 partner drivers in the said cities, Lizada said. LISBET K. ESMAEL