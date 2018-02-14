Govt keen on developing Nampeidai property – DoF

The government is planning to develop its Nampeidai property in Tokyo to save on housing costs for Filipino embassy staffers, the Finance department said.

“We discussed the plan of developing our property in Nampeidai in Japan. We have about 4,800 square meters there and its not being fully utilized,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said.

Dominguez said the government was eyeing to construct a chancery, an embassy, a social hall Filipinos and apartments for embassy staff.

“We can construct a five-story building there. I really don’t know the sizes but we can construct a building for our staff so they can live there. We can construct another building for the chancery,” he added.

“We can save the rental for embassy staff. We can rent out our current 1,000 square meters to pay for a loan that we will borrow to develop that area,” the finance chief continued.

The first step, Dominguez said, is for the Foreign Affairs department to come up with a development plan that will be financed through an issuance of bonds.

“[I]t will be partly self-liquidating because we don’t have to pay high rents anymore,” he added.

The Nampeidai property is one of several real estate assets acquired by the Philippines under the May 9, 1956 Reparations Agreement with Japan.