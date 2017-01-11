Govt keeps ‘very good’ rating – SWS

THE Duterte administration obtained a “very good” net satisfaction rating in the last quarter of 2016 despite a drop in scores in Metro Manila and among the poor, the latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The December 3 to 6 poll yielded a +61 net satisfaction rating for the Duterte government. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they were satisfied with the government’s performance, 12 percent said they were dissatisfied, and 15 percent were undecided.

While still in the “very good” category, the net score was five points lower than the +66 satisfaction rating in the September poll, in which 75 percent were satisfied and eight percent were dissatisfied.

The SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of at least +70 as “excellent”; +50 to +69 as “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; and -70 and below, “execrable.”

No administration since the post-Marcos era has obtained an excellent mark in SWS surveys. The administrations of Duterte and former President Benigno Aquino 3rd got “very good” satisfaction ratings in their first two quarters. The Aquino administration got +64 satisfaction ratings in the September and November 2010 surveys of the SWS.

Across geographical areas, the Duterte government’s satisfaction mark stayed “excellent” in his bailiwick in Mindanao at +78, although this was three points down from his record-high “excellent” +81 in September.

SWS noted a bigger, 13-point drop in the satisfaction rating of the Duterte administration in Metro Manila, where it plunged to +53 in December from the previous +66.

The administration’s ratings stayed “very good” in the Visayas at +58 and in “Balance Luzon” at +56, both down four points from September.

Satisfaction with the government stayed at “very good” across socioeconomic classes.

The administration’s scores did not move from +62 for the poorest class “E” and +55 for richest class “ABC,” but dropped seven points to +61 among respondents from the “masa” or class “D.”

The same survey also showed that the Duterte administration bagged “very good” marks for helping the poor, +66; promoting human rights, +56; defending the country’s territorial rights, +54; providing jobs, +51; fighting crimes, +50; and developing science and technology, +50.

It got “good” scores for ensuring an efficient transportation system, +48; foreign relations, +46; eradicating graft and corruption, +45; fighting terrorism, +41; ensuring that no family will ever be hungry, +34; reconciliation with Muslim rebels, +33; and reconciliation with communists, +30.

The SWS included the topic of extrajudicial killings in its government report card for the first time. The Duterte administration got a “good” rating of +40 on this issue.

The respondents gave the administration moderate ratings in fighting inflation, +25, and recovering the Marcos “hidden wealth,” +24, another topic that was also included in the survey for the first time.

In Malacañang, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar welcomed the latest survey results.

“We see the results as a validation that for all the political noise emanating from certain quarters, our people can still see the government’s firm resolve to sustain our momentum as Asia’s best-performing economy,” Andanar said in a statement.

First published by BusinessWorld on Tuesday, the December SWS survey had sampling error margins of ±3 points for national percentages, ±4 for “Balance Luzon” and ±6 points for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.