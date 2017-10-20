Govt keeps ‘very good’ satisfaction rating – SWS

The administration of President Rodrigo Duterte maintained a “very good” net satisfaction rating in the third quarter of 2017, results of the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The September 23 to 27 poll showed that 71 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the government’s performance, while only 13 percent were dissatisfied. The remaining 16 percent were ambivalent.

The poll results yielded a net satisfaction rating of “very good” +58, down by six percentage points from June’s “very good” +64.

The SWS noted that the decline of 16 percentage points in Metro Manila (“very good” +51 from “very good” +67) and 11 percentage points in Balance Luzon (“very good” +52 from “very good” +63) contributed to the six percentage-point dip in the national government’s net satisfaction rating.

On the other hand, net satisfaction ratings in Mindanao and Visayas went up by 2 percentage points (“excellent” +74 from “excellent” +72) and one percentage point (“very good” +57 from “very good” +56), respectively.

Among classes, the satisfaction score fell by one grade in Class E. “Very good” net satisfaction ratings were posted in Class ABC (+60 from June’s +55) and Class D (+60 from June’s +64).

Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said the government was “grateful” for the public’s continued recognition of the Duterte administration’s hard work.

“The current government’s efforts to bring comfortable life for all have started to bear fruit, with Filipinos rating the Administration ‘very good’ in the areas of helping the poor, protecting the environment, defending the country’s territorial rights, and providing jobs,” Abella said in a statement.

“Rest assured that the whole executive branch will continue to lay down the foundations of a progressive and inclusive nation where there is prosperity, trustworthy government and long-lasting peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SWS said the administration got a “very good” score on helping the poor (+67), protecting the environment (+58), defending the country’s territorial rights (+52), and providing jobs (+50).