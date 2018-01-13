Govt is killing us softly, says educator

Private school administrators are dying a slow death, according to one of them.

But a group to which Eleazardo Kasilag belongs heaved a sigh of relief when it heard from Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno that “doubling public school teachers’ pay is not a priority.”

“It is double whammy for us [if the pay of public school teachers is made a priority],” Kasilag, president of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools Administrators (Fapsa), said in a statement[.

"We don’t get enough subsidy and public school teachers regularly enjoy automatic pay increase. Eventually, it will affect our already sordid state of education,” he added.

"It [the private schools not being subsidized]is like vaccinating some people, ignoring others and when outbreak comes, the entire city is affected. I think the responsibility of a leader is to define reality,” the Fapsa president said.

Kasilag noted that administrators in the private schools feel that the government is really “killing them softly.”

“It should be remembered that [Rep[Republic Act]57 that institutionalized kindergarten education in the public schools just paved the way to Early Years Act 10410, which only created the Early Childhood Care and Development,” he said.

“In short, the government took away kindergarten from the private schools only to give it to the Department of Social Welfare and Development,” Kasilag added.