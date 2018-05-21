Govt lauded for going after illicit cigarettes

AN anti-illicit trade group has praised several government agencies for conducting raids aimed at halting the proliferation of fake, non-tax-paid cigarettes in the Philippines.

In a statement over the weekend, Jesus Arranza, chairman of the Fight Illicit Trade (Fight IT) movement, applauded the Department of Finance (DoF), the bureaus of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Customs (BoC), and the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) for raids that yielded thousands of smuggled and locally manufactured fake cigarettes with counterfeit or no tax stamps.

Had these cigarettes found its way into the market, the government would have lost hundreds of million pesos in tax revenues, he said.

Last month, a BIR strike team raided several warehouses of fake cigarettes valued at P80 million in the cities of Manila and Malabon, as well as a factory and warehouse with fake cigarettes worth P55 million at San Simon Industrial Park in Pampanga province, while CIDG raided a factory in Guiguinto town, Bulacan province.

The Customs bureau intercepted at the Manila International Container Port a 40-foot container van from China that carried P18.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

“The trend following the recent cigarette excise-tax hike in January is very alarming. With cigarette prices increasing, the market is opening up to cheap smuggled goods,” said Arranza, also the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries.

“Through our members in the industry, we have to remain vigilant in not only going after illicit cigarettes in the market but in tracking down its source and where the proceeds are going,” he added.

Arranza also commended the DoF’s initiative to sign an agreement with cigarette manufacturers for joint and sustained efforts to go after illicit cigarette traders.

He expressed alarm that funds driven by this trade and the high tax-driven street prices of cigarettes may finance criminal and terrorist activities.

With this, Fight IT will hold its first anti-illicit trade summit in Makati City on May 29. Members of civil society, government officials, and industry leaders are expected to attend.

The event is also expected to launch the Anti-Crime Council of the Philippines.