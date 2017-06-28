Govt launches #Change365

In a bid to boost its presence on social media sans the “fake news”, the government has taken President Rodrigo Duterte’s one year in office to launch #Change365 to highlight his accomplishments.

#Change365 was unveiled on Wednesday, a month before the president would deliver his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July.

Asked how different this would be from the president’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Secretary Martin Andanar of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) said in at a forum in Manila:

“#Change365days is plain narrative of accomplishments of the administration while SONA is still being crafted because we are still collecting data from government agencies. We want to know if they accomplished the promised outputs based on the first SONA of the President last year. We want to check and we want to present their current projects and future projects vis-a-vis the Build Build Build program of the president.”

Andanar said while the SONA would focus both on the accomplishments and future programs of the president, #Change365 would center only on his accomplishments.

The former broadcaster said #Change365days would be posted on government-run PTV4, dzRB, Philippine News Agency (PNA), PCOO website, and RTVM, among others.

He noted that “when we came in, the PNA website, which was started in 1993, has no social media. Form a mere 3,000 followers during the past administration, now we have 1.3 million viewers”.

At the same time, Andanar guaranteed that government websites would be free of the so-called “fake news”. JAIME PILAPIL