Govt launches Foodlane Project

Seeks to ensure efficient farm-to-market agri products distribution

The government on Monday launched the Foodlane Project to ensure an efficient distribution system of agricultural commodities from farms to markets.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol signed a memorandum of agreement with Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting-Chair Thomas Orbos, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Ismael Sueño and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald de la Rosa.

The government will designate food lanes for the vehicles exempted from the MMDA ban on trucks and large vehicles along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila.

“The project is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against corruption and kotong (mulcting) cops, by ensuring the elimination of additional fees and checkpoints which actually add to the cost carried by farmers and fisherfolk,” Piñol said.

The food lanes will reduce post-harvest losses estimated at 22 percent of the retail cost, reduce trading layers by 18 percent and eradicate informal costs by 2 percent, the Cabinet official noted.

“This way, we can ensure efficient distribution of agricultural products from farms and production sites across the country to the major demand centers in Metro Manila,” he said.

The agreement calls for accrediting all individuals or companies that deliver farm and fishery products so they could use the food lanes and be exempted from the truck ban.

Those seeking accreditation must register with the DA, and have no pending complaints against them. All transport carriers of poultry, livestock and by-products must also be registered with the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), prior to getting accredited to use the food lanes.

The Fooodlane routes include: NLEX to A. Bonifacio then unload at Balintawak Market and back to A. Bonifacio passing through C-3, then left to R-10 going directly to Divisoria; from NLEX to A. Bonifacio take a U-turn at Cloverleaf then turn right to Quirino Highway then turn right to Tandang Sora Avenue going to Katipunan straight to Libis all the way to C-4 then SLEX.

Other routes include: from NLEX to A. Bonifacio take a U-turn to Cloverleaf then turn right to Quirino Highway then turn right to Tandang Sora Avenue then right to Mindanao Avenue then left to North Avenue to Elliptical Road going Commonwealath Avenue to University Avenue straight to C.P. Garci going to Katipunan straight to Libis all the way to C-5 then SLEX.

From NLEX to A. Bonifacio take a U-turn to Cloverleaf then right to Quirino Highway then right to Tandang Sora Avenue then right to Mindanao Avenue to Elliptical Road going to Commonwealth to University Avenue straight to C.P. Garcia going to Katipunan straight to Libis all the way to C-5 then SLEX.

From NAIA Rooad turn right Domestic Road to Airport Rooad then Andrews Avenue then Villamor Aiirbase then South Luzon Expressway.

Southern truck route

From Bonifacio Drive turn left to P. Burgos proceed to Finance Rod, Ayala Boulevard, right to San Marcelino, left at Pres. Quirino, right South Superhighway; from South Superhighway, turn right to Pres. Quirino, left at United Nations Avenue, right to Romualdez Street, left at Ayala P. Burgos, right to Bonifacio Drive Port Area.

Northern truck route|

From Pier Zone travelling Northward along R-10, turn right at Caplong towards Tayuman, straight ahead towards A. Lacson (Gov. Forbes), turn left at Maria Clara, left at Dimasalang, right to Blumentritt, left at A. Bonifacio Avenue to North Diversion Road; from the North travelling South along A. Bonifacio Avenue, turn right at Blumentritt, left at Aurora Boulevard, right Dimasalang, right Aragon Street, right A. Lacson (Gov. Forbes) towards Tayuman and Capulong, left at R-10 going to Pier.

Eastern truck route

From Pier Zone, travelling towards North along R-10, turn right at Capulong towards Tayuman, straight ahead towards A. Lacson (Gov. Forbes), left at Maria Clara, cross Dimasalang, straight ahead towards Constancia, left Laong Laan, straight towards Elliptical Road, take Commonwealth Avenue, left at Aurora Boulevard, straight towards Marcos Highway; Marcos Highway proceed straight towards Aurora Boulvard, right at Katipunan, straight towards Tandang Sora, left at Commonwealth Avenue, straight towards West Avenue right at West Avenue, left at Del Monte Avenue, straight towards Bonifacio Drive, right at Blumentritt, left at Aurora Bulevard, right to Dimasalang, right at Aragon Street, right at A. Lacson rowards Tayuman and Capulong, left at R-10 to the Pier Zone.