Govt lawyer’s complaint ‘baseless’ – Duque

HEALTH Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd on Wednesday hit back at the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), which filed a case against him for alleged obstruction of justice due to his non-disclosure of a master list of individuals inoculated with a controversial anti-dengue vaccine.

Duque said he has yet to receive a copy of the complaints filed by PAO for the parents of Abbie Hedia, 13, a first-time dengue patient whose death was blamed on Dengvaxia which she received as part of the nationwide immunization program of the government in public schools.

“We reiterate our previous statement that the complaints filed by PAO is baseless, malicious and counterproductive. It hampers the ongoing efforts of the department to provide accessible health care to those vaccinated by Dengvaxia and the general public,” he said in a statement.

Hedia had her first dose of Dengvaxia on November 17, 2017 and, on February 10, 2018 when she died from a variety of complications — septic shock, viral encephalitis, acute gastroenteritis and severe dehydration.

In the same statement, Duque explained why the Department of Health (DOH) could not share the master list of those inoculated with Dengvaxia to PAO.

“The National Privacy Commission (NPC) issued Advisory Opinion No. 2018-007 dated February 26, 2018, cautioning the Department of Health that the release of the master list of Dengvaxia recipients might be considered unauthorized,” he said.

He also added that Persida Acosta being a lawyer should know that they could file a subpoena with the NPC.

“As a lawyer, she [Acosta] knows she can get the master list if she applied for a subpoena from a competent authority. She could easily get it from the DOJ [Department of Justice] or the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation],” he said.

“Yet, PAO decided to make a circus out of the situation by dragging mourning parents to court and file baseless charges,” he added.

The Health chief further said that the DOH submitted the same master list to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee after receiving a subpoena.

“It’s a legal requirement I am sure she [Acosta] is aware of,” Secretary Duque added. KENNETH HERNANDEZ