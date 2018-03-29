Govt leaves open possibility of talks with Reds, says Duterte adviser

THE Philippine government remains open to the possibility of reviving peace talks with communist rebels, President Rodrigo Duterte’s peace adviser said on Thursday.

“Government is open to all possibilities to bring just peace in the land,” Jesus Dureza told The Manila Times in a text message, when asked if the Duterte administration was still open to resume talks with the communist rebels.

Dureza’s statement comes after Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Ma. Sison expressed the rebel groups’ continuing desire for the resumption of peace negotiations with the government.

Sison was quoted as saying that that the CPP’s political wing, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), as early as last year, “has positively responded to the expressed desire of the government to draft a ceasefire agreement more effective and more sustained than the previous unilateral ceasefires.”

He also said that backchannel teams from both sides drafted an agreement for a “coordinated unilateral ceasefire” that would have been “ready for signing” when Duterte terminated the talks in November 2017 following rebel attacks on government forces despite the talks.

He later declared the CPP and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), terrorist organizations.

More than 60 lawmakers had called for the resumption of talks but Duterte and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana balked at the suggestion.

Lorenzana said early this week that both parties could only forge a peace agreement if the communist rebels would commit to “stop fighting while talking.”

“We will resume the peace process once the enabling environment is present. I believe that the enabling environment is nonexistent at the moment,” Lorenzana said.

In a separate statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte was bent on achieving long-lasting peace, but the communists have turned into “spoilers of peace.”

“Right from the very beginning of his term, the President’s position has always been clear and consistent: He remains committed to peace,” Roque said.

“However, we find it unfortunate that the communists have become spoilers of peace because of their penchant for double talk and treachery. Their motives are not for attaining sustainable peace but rather to push for their greater control and influence,” he added.

Roque also said that while there were no peace talks yet, the Duterte administration would do its best to convince communist guerillas to surrender to authorities and help the government in pursuit of peace.

“Rest assured that the government will exhaust any and all means to achieve lasting peace towards unity and progress,” he said.

Duterte held a series of meetings with former members of NPA, assuring them of a better life by providing assistance to them.