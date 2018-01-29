Govt should make Marawi ‘ground zero’ of ‘Build, Build, Build’ program, says Angara

MARAWI City should be the center of the government’s grand infrastructure program to speed up the recovery of the area, a lawmaker said on Monday.

Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara said Marawi City, which was devastated by the five-month war with the Islamic-State-inspired Maute group, could recover faster if it would become the ground zero of the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

“If we’re building a subway in Manila, or a long bridge in Cebu, let us also repair the roads and bridges in Marawi, which will cost less,” Angara said.

The government has allotted P15 billion from the 2018 national budget specifically for the rehabilitation of the war-torn Lanao del Sur capital.

But the amount is far from the P150 billion estimated cost for the overall rehabilitation of the city.

Apart from the funding from the government, several countries have pledged millions of pesos to help in rebuilding Marawi namely Australia, ₱1 billion; United States ₱730 million; Japan ₱100 million; Thailand ₱100 million, China ₱85 million; and the European Union ₱49 million.

“From center of fighting, let Marawi be the center of reconstruction in the country,” said Angara, who recently visited the city.

Angara said Marawi may suffer again if it would be left out in the infrastructure program of the government of which P1 trillion in public spending would be spent this year.

The senator also said that apart from physical infrastructure, Marawi rehabilitation must also include the redevelopment of human capital by ensuring the provision of safe shelters, adequate jobs, sustainable livelihood, and improved well-being to all internally displaced individuals.

Meanwhile, Angara has filed a resolution directing the special committee on Marawi City rehabilitation to focus efforts on formulating policies to improve the welfare of internally displaced persons and the capabilities of affected local government units.

Based on latest estimates, the fighting has left 1,100 dead and over 350,000 displaced.

The Senate adopted in August 2017 a resolution creating a special committee on Marawi tasked to study, review, assess, examine, investigate, and inquire into matters relating to the rebuilding of Marawi City. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA