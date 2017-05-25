Govt mapping project to be completed in Q4

The Road Board on Wednesday said its mapping project will be completed by the last quarter of this year, which will allow the government to specifically identify roads that need repairs.

The mapping project “Establishment of the Provincial and City Locational Referencing System and Conduct of Road Inventory Survey” started in 2014 and was undertaken by Geodata Solutions, a private company.

“Before, when the governor tells us that there is a certain road fix that needs to be done, we just have to believe them,” Antonio Aguas, Road Board chief of staff and head of operations told a news conference on Wednesday, noting that the mapping system now helps the agency to keep track of specific road problems in the country.

The mapping system uses a two-pronged approach.

In one approach, actual teams pass through the roads and take surveys and pictures. This is carried out to gather detailed information on sites where data cannot be automatically collected.

The second approach uses an automated system mounted on vehicles. The automated system uses six vehicles that travel through the roads and take 360-degree photos every six meters.

Aguas said the road inventory costs P255 million.

The database will soon be open to the public after it has been completed and submitted to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Meanwhile, Aguas said alcohol breath analyzers are “coming very soon” to the Philippines with a total of 3,500 units initially.

“We are just waiting for the Special Allotment Release Order from the Department of Budget and Management,” he added.

“We are mandated to fund the alcohol breath analyzers,” according to Aguas.

The Road Board is an agency authorized to collect Motor Vehicles User’s Charge from owners of motor vehicles. This MVUC will be turned over to the Land Transportation Office and then to the Bureau of Treasury to be used to fund four projects namely: Special Road Support Fund; Special Local Road Fund; Special Road Safety Fund; and Special Local Road Fund.

Aguas said that Road Board annually collects P12 million, but added that they were not able to spend last year because of the May 2016 elections.

“We’re humping up spending,” he said, noting that there has been much carry-over from last year’s budget to this year.

