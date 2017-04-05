Govt mulls flexible working hours to ease MManila traffic

The government is considering proposed flexible working hours for its workers to help lessen the traffic mess in Metro Manila, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the “flexi-time” proposal is among the “practical” solutions that the government is mulling to solve the road chaos in the country’s premier region.

“The government is looking for practical solutions to ease the traffic situation in Metro Manila. One of the proposals is to have flexible working hours for government officials and employees,” Abella added.

“The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is studying this flexi-time proposal as a measure and will give its recommendation soon,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to grant him emergency powers to reduce traffic congestion in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region and other urban areas.

If given emergency powers to solve traffic woes, Duterte, through his appointed Traffic Crisis Manager, is authorized to use alternative methods of procurement under existing laws to expedite implementation of key transportation projects.

The Philippines loses an estimated P2.4 billion a day to traffic congestion, according to a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. CATHERINE S. VALENTE