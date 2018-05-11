Govt mulls partly lifting Kuwait deployment ban

The Philippine government said it would study a recommendation to partly lift a deployment ban on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) bound for Kuwait once a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to provide greater protection for Filipino migrants in the Gulf state was signed.

The statement came after Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque Jr. and other Philippine officials were ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to fly to Kuwait to discuss with Kuwaiti officials issues concerning the OFWs.

In a news conference held in Kuwait on Wednesday night, Roque confirmed that the Kuwaiti government had agreed to ensure humane treatment for the OFWs in the Gulf nation by signing the MoA today.

‘[On May 11, we expect the signing of the memorandum of agreement],” Roque said.

The memorandum, he added, contains provisions that President Duterte had personally enumerated, such as the assurance that the OFWs would be allowed a seven-hour sleep and a dayoff.

Under the MoA, Roque said, employers would be required to give Filipino workers decent food and allow them to use mobile phones and keep their passports.

“The President’s desires [for the OFWs]are included in the agreement,” he added.

Bello, who joined Roque at the news briefing, said it was possible that the President would “partly lift” his order to bar Filipinos from seeking jobs in Kuwait.

He, however, said the lifting would depend on bilateral deals on OFW protection.

Duterte ordered the ban after the body of Joanna Demafelis, a Filipino domestic helper, was discovered in a freezer in an abandoned apartment in Kuwait.

Demafelis’ employers, a Lebanese and his Syrian wife, have been linked to her death.

But the Lebanese principal suspect in the gruesome murder will not be extradited to the Gulf State to stand trial.

“They will not extradite him to (Kuwait) but there will be a trial in Lebanon and it would be participated in by Kuwait authorities as well as Philippine authorities,” Roque said.

Wednesday’s meeting between the Philippine and Kuwaiti officials also resulted in an agreement to allow 600 OFWs to return home, except 62 others who are facing pending cases in the host country.