Govt must report on conduct, results of barangay elections

It is now a full week since the entire country held its first barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in five years last Monday, May 14.

Yet up to now the picture that the public is getting of the balloting is sketchy, sporadic, random and incomplete.

The situation is galling because the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the constitutional body mandated to conduct the elections, still has not made a coherent report about the balloting. All we have seen and heard are shapeless statements by the Comelec spokesman and random media interviews with election commissioners.

One report said that the elections were successfully held throughout the country. But this was then belied by many reports about the balloting not taking place or being disrupted in some places, and about voters failing to vote because their names could not be found in voters’ registries.

Another report, this one coming from the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced that 35 people were killed in various localities on account of the balloting.

Then it was reported that many candidates who won in the elections are listed in an alleged narcolist of the Philippine Drug enforcement Agency (PDEA). The agency earlier reported that there were 207 barangay officials in the narcolist. The agency has followed this up with a report that 60 of the 207 narcolisters won in the elections.

As a result, the former head of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPRV), Ms. Henrietta de Villa, has found her voice and come out to denounce the reported victory of candidates named in the narcolist.

She speaks for many throughout the country when she denounced the electoral victories of people who are suspected by government to be involved in the illegal drug trade and whose elimination is the object of the ongoing drug war.

We think the situation is the result of poor coordination among the various agencies that were involved in the elections. It is an appalling example of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.

The confusion begins with the Comelec, which had the principal responsibility of conducting the elections and then of reporting the results to the nation.

The PDEA must also be called out for failing to secure a firm policy from the national leadership regarding the accreditation of candidates who were in the narcolist.

We also wonder why the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has been surprisingly voiceless and toothless in this important political exercise. Does it really have nothing to say about this balloting? If it is so unimportant, why did it not use its influence to, perhaps, delay or cancel the elections?

The way things are, and given the enormous expenses that the public treasury incurred in the balloting, the nation now has no choice but to make the best of a confused and unsatisfactory situation.

This is a time for serious policymaking and leadership.

In our view, the President needs to take full control of the situation, and order all the involved agencies and officials to shape up and do their work.

Comelec must immediately gather its wits to present the nation an initial nationwide report on the barangay elections. It should at least give us a map of how the exercise went throughout the country, and then it should start reporting the election results.

The law enforcement authorities should prepare a comprehensive report about whether the elections were peaceful and orderly, and in what places they were marred by violence.

At this point, the source of all information about the elections should be principally the government. Communications should be official, so citizens could respond properly.

What the nation needs now is clarity and facts about the recent barangay elections. The faster we get to the facts of what really happened throughout the country, the sooner calm and normalcy will return.