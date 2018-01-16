Govt to name third telco by March – DICT

THE Philippines’ third telecommunications player will be named in March, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Monday, a move seen to boost competition in the industry and improve network services.

In a text message to The Manila Times, DICT Officer in Charge Eliseo Rio Jr. expressed confidence that the government would reveal the name of and award frequencies to the third telco player at the end of March.

The message came days after Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a radio interview that China Telecom, as well as an unnamed South Korean telecommunications firm and its local partner Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T), are interested to enter the telecommunications market.

It also came after the department issued policy guidelines on the entry of a third telco that were signed earlier this month and later posted on the DICT’s website.

The guidelines came ahead of conditions the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is expected to issue in a circular before February 19.

DICT said this circular would show the “terms of reference for the selection and the assignment of radio frequencies for the new major player in the Philippine telecommunications market.”

The player must show strong financial backing, as this would be the primary criterion.

“The applicant with the highest committed investment for the first five years shall be selected,” the department said.

Rio earlier said the third telco should spend P300 billion to P500 billion over five years to ensure it could compete with PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom, which have expressed openness to new competitors.

PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan had said his company would invest over P50 billion this year to boost its network, while Globe CEO Ernest Cu allotted P42.37 billion to expand his firm’s data facility.