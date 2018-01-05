Govt network to revise 2007 deal

The Investments Promotion Unit Network (Ipunet) agreed to amend a deal signed by its member-agencies in April 2007 to include provisions for greater accountability in facilitating and resolving investment-related issues.

Ipunet is a group of 28 government agencies tasked to further ease doing business in the Philippines to complement investment-promotion agencies’ (IPAs) efforts in promoting the country as an investment destination.

The group plans to sign the amended agreement in the first quarter.

“The move to amend the [agreement]is a welcome development. This is expected to enhance cooperation and coordination efforts among government agencies, which is crucial for existing and potential investors,” said Board of Investments (BOI) Director for Investments Assistance Domingo Bagaporo.

Since its founding in 2007, the network facilitated investor issues and concerns, ranging from policy and guidelines and follow-ups on pending applications and requests to importation and inquiries about companies’ legitimacy.

As the country’s leading IPA, the BOI serves as Ipunet’s secretariat.

Members include the departments of Agrarian Reform, Agriculture, Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Information and Communications Technology, Interior and Local Government, Labor and Employment, Public Works and Highways, Science and Technology, Tourism, and Transportation; the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; the Customs, Immigration and Internal Revenue bureaus; the National Economic and Development Authority.