Govt not spending for Clark food project study

A feasibility study is currently being conducted for the establishment of a food terminal inside New Clark City in Tarlac, the chief of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Friday.

The companies involved in the project – Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) and France’s SEMMARIS – are shouldering the expense, BCDA President Vivencio Dizon said at the sidelines of The Manila Times 6th Business Forum at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

“This is only a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to look up the possibility of the food terminal,” Dizon said.

“Walang gastos ang gobyerno dito (the government will not be spending for this.”

The BCDA is the proponent of the New Clark City-Food Processing Terminal and International Food Market project, envisioned to be trading hub for fresh produce and processed goods not just for the Philippines but also the Asian region.

The project, expected to be completed in five years, will cost P31.3 billion.

The MoU was signed last month by representatives of MPIC, SEMMARIS and the BCDA.

The food terminal is one of many projects to be located in New Clark City. Originally called the Clark Green City, the nearly 10,000 hectare development is part of the Clark Special Economic Zone that includes the former US airbase in Pampanga.