Govt to offer free rides to commuters in response to transport strike

THE government will offer free rides to commuters on Monday in anticipation of a nationwide transport strike against the jeepney modernization program, a spokesman for the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said over the weekend.

Aileen Lizada said in Metro Manila, government vehicles would be deployed to six areas, which the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) would identify.

“Six staging areas, both private buses and government vehicles will be prepositioned. Joint Quick Response Teams will be activated by 4 a.m.,” Lizada said in a text message on weekend.

Lizada said that in case of a shortage of government transportation, commuters may call 136, the MMDA hotline.

There will also be private buses that will be deployed to take jeepney routes and will charge P10 for non-aircon, and P12 for those with aircon, Lizada said.

Piston and the No To Jeepney Phaseout Coalition will lead the nationwide protest on Monday and Tuesday.

Malacanang has ordered the suspension of government work and classes in both public and private schools nationwide. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO