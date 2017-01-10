More govt officials into drugs – PDEA

DOZENS of elected officials, government employees and law enforcers believed involved in the illegal drug trade were arrested in 2016, a report issued by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) showed.

Figures indicated in the summary of anti-drug accomplishments of the agency showed that from January 1 to

December 31, 2016, 219 government officials, composed of 88 elected officials, 95 government employees and 36 law enforcers were arrested for drug-related offenses nationwide.

Of the arrested 88 elected officials, two were municipal councilors, while majority either barangay chairman or barangay kagawad.

Among the law enforcers, the highest ranking official arrested had the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“This is nine percent higher than 2015 where 201 government officials were arrested for violating the anti-drug law and the highest since 2011,” said PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña.

From 2010 to 2016, 842 government officials were arrested for violation of Republic Act 9165, or “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002”: 219 in 2016, 201 in 2015, 190 in 2014, 138 in 2013, 65 in 2012 and 29 in 2011. The 842 include 274 elected officials, 373 government employees and 195 law enforcers.

Six months into the government’s war against drugs, the PDEA and other law enforcement agencies have arrested 135 public officials, composed of 55 elected officials, 64 government employees and 16 law enforcers, compared to the 84 arrested during the first semester of 2016, a 60.7 percent increase.

“It is alarming that more and more government officials and law enforcers are getting involved in illegal drug activities when they are supposed to implement the law, maintain peace and order in their area and promote the well-being of the people,” Lapeña said.