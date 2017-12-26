Govt officials should emulate resigned Davao City vice mayor Duterte–anti-crime advocate

APPOINTED and elected public officials should emulate the actions of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte who resigned from his post out of “delicadeza” (a sense of propriety), anti-corruption advocates said Tuesday.

Dante Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), said government officials should show the same dignity and respect for public office like what the vice mayor had shown.

“The resignation of Vice Mayor Polong (Paolo) Duterte of Davao City must be emulated by all government officials both elected and appointed if issues on sensitive matters that will affect your being a public official is concerned for delicadeza reasons,” Jimenez said.

Vice Mayor Duterte, Jimenez added, was unlike other public officials who, despite having been charged with serious offenses and have pending cases in courts, still cling to their posts.

Instead of resigning, they would rather wait to be convicted or try to manipulate their cases using their positions to get a favorable court decision.

Jimenez, however, declined to give the names of public officials he was referring to but noted that there were a lot of them facing charges in various courts.

Vice Mayor Duterte, eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte, resigned on Monday, citing as reasons his problems with his failed first marriage and the “maligning” of his reputation after he was linked to the P6.4-billion smuggling controversy at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

“The act of Vice Mayor Duterte deserves commendation and emulation bespeaking of being a son of the President of the Republic,” Jimenez said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA