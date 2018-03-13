Govt OKs P30-M Banaue irrigation projects

The government has approved P30.42 million worth of communal irrigation system (CIS) projects aimed at ensuring rice sufficiency and a steady supply of irrigation water, and fixing abandoned rice terraces in Banaue town, Ifugao province.

According to Elvys Taquio of the Philippine Rural Development Program (PRDP), these projects are the construction of the Amchu-uy-Bae CIS, which costs P2.26 million; and improvement of the Luutan-Imbangnge-Bayungon (P7.27 million), Bongbongna-Poitan (P7.33 million), Aparnga-o-Ligligan (P6.768 million), and Aparnga-o-Ki-iyang (P6.77 million) CIS.

These will be implemented in Amganad, Viewpoint, Bocos, Poitan, Kinakin, Luutan, and Imbangnge villages.

Once completed, the projects are expected to increase the number of irrigated areas in the Cordilleras, and improve rice yields, Taquio said.

Beneficiary communities will manage and maintain them, he added.

The approval came after a pre-construction conference was held on February 27, in which PRDP were clarified to avoid project delays.

During the conference, PRDP also discussed with project implementers the requirements and process for the release of funds, contractors’ payment, procurement, progress monitoring through geotagging, social and environmental concerns, and construction-supervision requirements.

Locals’ cultural practices are among the concerns raised by contractors that could cause delays, Taquio said.

PRDP projects are foreign-funded, and follow stringent rules and procedures to assure proper implementation.