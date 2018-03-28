Govt OKs P354M for coffee industry

The government has alloted P354.6 million to help the Philippine coffee industry increase its production to 214,626 metric tons (MT) by 2022.

According to Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, the industry is expected to grow further after the Philippine Coffee Industry Roadmap 2017-2022 was signed last March.

“The resources to achieve the growth targets are in the national budget,” Piñol said.

“Extra efforts are being exerted to ensure that both traditional and additional interventions that are in line with the coffee roadmap are sufficiently funded. Inputs have been gathered through consultations on the ground,” he added.

This comes as Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the country would produce “61 percent more than its consumption requirement” by 2022.

“This is a big challenge, but indeed, if every industry player and enabler are one with this roadmap under the able and effective coordination of the Philippine Coffee Council at every level, we will…achieve the goal on time,” he added.

Farmers who wish to grow coffee may secure loans from the Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso financing program for small and medium enterprises, the Trade chief said.

The government hopes that, with the program, SMEs would no longer have to borrow money from loan sharks who charge heavy interest rates.