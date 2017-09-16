Govt to pitch ‘Build Build Build’ to China

The country’s economic managers will stage a “Build Build Build” roadshow in China to promote the Duterte government infrastructure ambitions, the Finance department said.

A delegation led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd and other Cabinet members will hold the roadshow from September 27 to 29.

“The Philippine delegation will meet with Chinese ministry officials on September 27 in Beijing and proceed the following day to Shanghai, China’s financial center, to generate support for the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program of the Duterte administration,” the Finance department said.

Besides Dominguez, the officials who will also attend the roadshow are Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and Bases Conversion Development Authority President Vivencio Dizon.

President Rodrigo Duterte has turned to China for aid an assistance and in March, the Philippines and China signed agreements on the conduct of preliminary studies for two proposed big-ticket infrastructure projects in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Dominguez and China Commerce Vice Minister Fu Ziying, who is also China’s International Trade Representative, formalized an agreement on the conduct of preliminary feasibility studies for the proposed Davao City Expressway and the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project through an exchange of letters.

Pernia and Fu also signed the Six-Year Development Program that “aims to steer and promote the stable and orderly development of economic cooperation between the two countries.”

This program also aims to “enlarge the scope and enhance the level of cooperation between, and drive sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development in, the two countries,” according to the Finance department.

The Duterte administration is planning to spend between P8 trillion and P9 trillion on “Build Build Build” over the next five years.