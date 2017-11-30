Govt, private sector must capitalize on ‘Industry 4.0’

The government, private sector, and academe must come up with a strategy that would allow the Philippines to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the so-called fourth industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0, Ayala Corp. Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel del Ayala said on Wednesday.

Industry 4.0 involves involves the automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

“Industry 4.0 should be viewed as an opportunity, rather than a threat. It requires a paradigm shift on how we view ourselves in the manufacturing value chain,” Zobel said in his speech at the Manufacturing Summit 2017 at Fairmont Makati hotel.

Ayala said that to do this, the government should invest in research & development (R&D) and technology.

“Leveraging our experience on high-tech products, investing in technology, embracing innovation and a progressive outlook can allow our local maufacturers to [realize]the whole potential in our participation in the global value chain,” he added.

According to him, policy makers should also create an enabling policy framework that would incentivize R&D and innovation to encourage progressive thinking among enterprises.

“To complement this, I believe that it is imperative that we redesign our technical and vocational educational system to address the required skill sets needed in an era of technological advancements,” Ayala said.

This should be done as a good number of Filipinos are relying on vocational educational education to get jobs, he added.

“We need to overhaul our technical and vocational training system to match the skill sets required in the automated and digital environment,” the top Ayala official said.