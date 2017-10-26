Govt probe of Drilon, Roxas drug links seen as means to ‘demonize’ LP

THE plan by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the alleged links of Sen. Franklin Drilon and former interior secretary Manuel Roxas 2nd to the illegal drug trade proves that the Duterte administration was “out to demonize” the Liberal Party in the eyes of the public.

Advertisements

In a statement, the LP said that the latest drug allegation against their prominent members was meant to divert attention from the pressing problems of the country, such as rising prices, extrajudicial killings, and corruption, including drug smuggling at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

Drilon heads the Senate minority bloc while Roxas ran for president in the May 2016 national elections. A certain Ricky Serenio, a confessed bagman of the Berya drug cartel in Negros, claimed that Drilon and Roxas served as the protector of drug dealer Melvin Odicta Sr.

Odicta and his wife were shot dead in August 2016 at the Caticlan Jetty Port in Aklan. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said on Wednesday that he would treat as a complaint Serenio’s affidavit tagging Roxas and Drilon.

“After efforts to link the party to destabilization, it is now being accused of being involved in the illegal drug trade solely because of a baseless testimony of a so-called bagman of a drug syndicate,” the LP said.

The party said it deplored the administration’s “habit of manufacturing witnesses who have questionable record and reputation, just like what it did to Sen. Leila de Lima, who is now languishing in jail due to testimonies of convicted criminals serving jail sentences.”

“On the other hand, P1,000 was taken from the alleged P50-million bribe at the Bureau of Immigration involving brods of the Lex Talionis fraternity so that the case won’t be classified as plunder,” the LP said.

The LP said, “There seem to be incidents of ‘dagdag-bawas’ of evidence at the Department of Justice. Adding evidence for those considered as foes, and subtraction for friends.”

“Instead of swallowing the words of the so-called bagman and wasting time on this new controversy, the administration can better use its time investigating and finding the culprits behind the entry of P6.4-billion worth of shabu that has slipped past the scrutiny of Customs officials,” it added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO