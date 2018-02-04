Govt to probe frigate deal

The government is set to investigate the frigate deal between the Philippine Navy and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) after the latter was banned by South Korea from participating in state-led bids for two years, Malacañang said on Saturday.

In a press conference in Ilocos Norte, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said it is high time to determine the liability of the Aquino administration over the controversial frigate deal.

The pronouncement came after Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list revealed that HHI, the winning bidder for the Philippine Navy’s frigate acquisition project, was involved in a bribery scandal in 2013.

“Alam niyo po, napapagod na ang Presidenteng depensahan ang mga kontratang ipinasok ng nakalipas na administrasyon [You know, the President is getting exhausted from defending contracts entered into by the past administration],” Roque told reporters.

“Napapanahon nang imbestigahan ‘yung mga kakampi ni Congressman Alejano kung ano talaga ang ginawa nila dito sa frigate deal na ito [It is about time to investigate Congressman Alejano’s allies to find out what they have done in connection with this frigate deal],” he added.

On Thursday, Alejano said HHI executives were found guilty of bribing an official of state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. into choosing as supplier of parts for nuclear reactors to be exported to the United Arab Emirates.

Alejano said HHI attempted to have the restriction nullified, but it lost in a 2015 trial. The South Korean Supreme Court, on December 22, 2017, ruled with finality to impose a two-year ban for HHI to participate in state-led bids.

The lawmaker stressed that an appropriate investigation was necessary, following HHI’s purported “history of engaging in corrupt activities.”

Duterte’s top aide, Christopher “Bong” Go, has been linked to the selection of HHI as contractor for the Philippine Navy’s Combat Management Systems (CMS) for the two frigates.

Go, however, has denied any involvement in the procurement of the warships’ CMS.

Roque insisted that the Duterte government has no accountability over the controversial deal since HHI was picked as winning bidder during the Aquino administration.

He maintained that the current administration’s role in the project was merely “ministerial.”

“Uulitin ko po, done deal na iyan ng pumasok ang gobyerno. Ang in-isyu lang po ng gobyerno ni Presidente Duterte, ‘yung notice of award at sang-ayon naman sa 9184 (I repeat, it was a done deal when this government assumed office. What the government of President Duterte issued was a notice of award, which is in accordance with 9184),” Roque said, referring to Republic Act 9184 otherwise known as the “Government Procurement Reform Act.”

“So malinaw po na hindi po pipwedeng magkaroon ng pananagutan ang administrasyon na ito dahil ‘yung conduct ng bidding, ‘yung pagpili ng mga nanalo, lahat po iyan ginawa noong nakalipas na administrasyon (So it’s clear that the current administration has no liability because the conduct of bidding, the selection of winning bidder, all of those were done during the previous administration),” he added.