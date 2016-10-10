Govt procurement boosts Epson share in projector market

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: EPSON Philippines saw its market share in projectors jump to more than 50 percent in its April to June quarter after bagging a government procurement deal, company executives said on Monday.

Siew Jin Kiat, Epson Southeast Asia general manager for visual products, said the company won a competitive bid for 15,000 units of “entry-level” projectors tendered by the Department of Education (DepEd).

The units were delivered to DepEd in the April to June period, the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year, for deployment to public schools nationwide, Siew told reporters.

The DepEd procurement boosted Epson’s market share to more than half from 30 to 40 percent, he said.

The projectors were all assembled by Epson (Precision) Philippines, Inc. at its Lima Technology Center plant in Lipa, Batangas, which accounts for more than 60 percent of Epson’s annual projector output of 2.5 million units.

The government continues to account for the large chuck of the business but the market for projectors among corporate and small business clients is expected expand further as the country’s economy grows, Siew said.

Siew cited the Philippines’ demographic advantages, noting that the size of the working-age population has grown to 68 percent of the total population across Southeast Asia.

The Japanese electronics maker is bullish on the Philippines as its market share for projectors in the country is above the Southeast Asian average of 29 percent, Siew said.

“I’m particularly positive with the Philippines given the nature of the market. Everything is growing in the Philippines,” he said.

Business with the public sector is still expected to grow as the government increases spending on the education sector.

Public education expenditure still has a lot of room to grow with the country’s per capita education spending at just $100, the Epson executive said.

Epson’s Batangas plant could be scaled up if the market expands further, Siew bared.

On Monday in Yogyakarta, Epson launched the industry’s most powerful projector yet, a 3LCD, 25,000-lumens laser projector aimed at the growing market in concerts, events staging, auditoriums and museums, and projection mapping.

Globally, Epson leads the market for projectors with a share of 34 percent.

FELIPE F. SALVOSA II