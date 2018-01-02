Govt procures spare parts for MRT maintenance

The Department of Transportation (DoTR) on Monday said it has completed the procurement of the first batch of spare parts needed for the maintenance of the Metro Rail Transit-3.

“Among those already procured by DOTr MRT-3 through its Maintenance Transition Period Bids and Awards Committee (MTP BAC) over the last seven weeks are spare parts for rolling stock, worth about P8.66 million and spare parts for tracks amounting to P7.33 million,” the DOTr said in a statement.

The contract for the rolling stock spare parts was won by Linkers Enterprises while the spare parts contract was bagged by Nikka Trading.

The contract for the Independent Audit and Assessment (IAA) of the entire MRT-3 system was awarded to TUV Rheinland for P45.31-million.

‘The IAA will cover all sub-components of MRT-3, including its signaling system, tracks, and rolling stock. Both the current fleet of 73 Czech-made trains and the unaccepted 48 China-made trains will be covered by the IAA,” the department said.

“The IAA Consultant will make specific and actionable recommendations to address identified issues,” it added.

The DOTr said it has gotten “the commitment of all suppliers to exert best efforts to deliver earlier than the prescribed contractual lead times.”