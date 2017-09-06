Govt project contractor abducted in Pangasinan

URDANETA CITY: Pangasinan Provincial Police Director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee ordered police operatives to investigate all the angles of the alleged abduction of a wealthy businessman/contractor by four unidentified armed men in Barangay Bayaoas on Tuesday afternoon.

Lee identified the victim as Ernesto Aguilar-Gregorio, 43, of Zone 2 in Barangay Bactad East of this city.

Supt. Neil Miro, city chief of police, said that at about 4:30 p.m. Gregorio was on board his grey Volkswagon (NJH-969) driven by Ali Carriedo-Fabia on their way to his house when they stopped at an eatery along the road.

When Gregorio alighted from his vehicle, a car without plate number arrived and parked in front of their vehicle on board four armed men wearing bonnets and helmets. With drawn firearms, they forcibly dragged Gregorio to their vehicle and sped away.

His family told police they want to see the victim alive and appealed to authorities to search and rescue him.

Miro formed a task force supported by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to pursue the group and rescue the victim.

The Manila Times learned that Gregorio is a contractor of some national government projects in the eastern part of the province where police and military sighted New Peoples Army (NPA) rebels.

However, the police cannot confirm if the suspects are indeed NPA members pending investigation.