Monday, August 14, 2017
    Govt provides P1-B insurance fund to 25 disaster-prone provinces

    The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Department of Finance has made available a P1-billion insurance fund that would enable 25 disaster-prone provinces to act faster and better respond to the devastating impact of natural calamities, a spokesman said.

    In a statement on Monday, Finance Assistant Secretary Paola Alvarez said the fund was under the government’s Parametric Insurance Pilot project.

    Alvarez said the government has identified the 25 disatser-prone provinces below:

    Albay
    Aurora
    Batanes
    Cagayan
    Camarines Norte
    Camarines Sur
    Catanduanes
    Cebu
    Davao del Sur
    Davao Oriental
    Dinagat Islands
    Eastern Samar
    Ilocos Norte
    Ilocos Sur
    Isabela
    Laguna
    Leyte
    Northern Samar
    Pampanga
    Quezon
    Rizal
    Sorsogon
    Surigao del Norte
    Surigao del Sur
    Zambales. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

     

