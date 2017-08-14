Govt provides P1-B insurance fund to 25 disaster-prone provinces

THE Department of Finance has made available a P1-billion insurance fund that would enable 25 disaster-prone provinces to act faster and better respond to the devastating impact of natural calamities, a spokesman said.

In a statement on Monday, Finance Assistant Secretary Paola Alvarez said the fund was under the government’s Parametric Insurance Pilot project.

Alvarez said the government has identified the 25 disatser-prone provinces below:

Albay

Aurora

Batanes

Cagayan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Cebu

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Dinagat Islands

Eastern Samar

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Isabela

Laguna

Leyte

Northern Samar

Pampanga

Quezon

Rizal

Sorsogon

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Zambales. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO