Govt provides P1-B insurance fund to 25 disaster-prone provinces

THE Department of Finance has made available a P1-billion insurance fund that would enable 25 disaster-prone provinces to act faster and better respond to the devastating impact of natural calamities, a spokesman said.
In a statement on Monday, Finance Assistant Secretary Paola Alvarez said the fund was under the government’s Parametric Insurance Pilot project.
Alvarez said the government has identified the 25 disatser-prone provinces below:
Albay
Aurora
Batanes
Cagayan
Camarines Norte
Camarines Sur
Catanduanes
Cebu
Davao del Sur
Davao Oriental
Dinagat Islands
Eastern Samar
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
Isabela
Laguna
Leyte
Northern Samar
Pampanga
Quezon
Rizal
Sorsogon
Surigao del Norte
Surigao del Sur
Zambales. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO
