Govt ready to suspend excise tax on fuel amid price hikes — Palace

THE government is ready to suspend the implementation of the excise tax on fuel under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law as oil firms will impose another big-time increase, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the collection of excise tax on fuel under TRAIN would be suspended once the trigger price has been reached.

“Excise taxes will be suspended if they reach a certain amount — if I’m not mistaken, $80,” Roque said during a press conference.

Roque was referring to Section 5 of Revenue Regulation 2-2018, which provides implementing guidelines for petroleum products under the TRAIN Law, states that “for the period covering 2018 to 2020, the scheduled increase in the excise tax on fuel as imposed, shall be suspended when the average Dubai crude based on Mean of Platts Singapore for three months prior to the scheduled increase of the month reaches or exceeds US$80 per barrel.”

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Energy, Brent crude hovered at $79.57 per barrel as of May 18 trading, while Dubai crude, which is the reference for the Philippine market, was trailing a bit at US$75.18 per barrel.

“So we’re ready, kung talagang umabot ng ganyang kataas, na isuspende ang collection ng excise taxes pagdating sa produkto ng langis (So we’re ready, if that reaches such amount, to suspend the collection of excise taxes on fuel product),” Roque added.

Besides the possible suspension of excise tax on fuel, Roque said the government would also implement the P200 monthly subsidy as part of amelioration program for poor families hit by rising prices.

“Marami pa pong mga biyaya na dapat ibigay. At makipagugnayan po tayo sa Department of Finance at sa Department of Budget and Management at tatanungin ko kung nairelease na ba yung mga biyayang intendended to ameliorate, ibsan yung epekto ng TRAIN,” he said.

(There are other benefits that we need to give. And we will coordinate with the Department of Finance and the Department of Budget and Management and we will ask if they released the benefits intended to ameliorate the effect of the TRAIN.)

Roque made the statement after oil companies announced a new round of big-time price increases on gasoline, diesel and kerosene effective on Tuesday, May 22.

Prices of gasoline and diesel will increase by P1.60 per liter and P1.15 per liter, respectively.

Oil companies increased the prices of gasoline and diesel by P1.10 and P1.20 per liter, respectively, last Tuesday. They also raised the prices of kerosene by P0.95 per liter last week.

Since January this year, gasoline, diesel and prices have increased by as much as P5.

The prevailing price of gasoline and diesel in Metro Manila are at P58 and P44 per liter, respectively. CATHERINE S. VALENTE



