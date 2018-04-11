Govt rejects Aboitiz regional airport offer

The government has rejected Aboitiz Equity Ventures’s (AEV) unsolicited proposal to upgrade, expand, operate and maintain four regional airports, with the Transportation department ruling that the projects should undergo public bidding.

AEV, through wholly-owned subsidiary Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC) last month offered to spend P148 billion to rehabilitate and operate the Iloilo International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Laguindingan Airport and the New Bohol International Airport.

“Through this unsolicited proposal, we intend to support the government’s ‘Build Build Build’ program as we develop sustainable airport facilities that reflect and support the tremendous economic and tourism potential of the Philippines’ regions and provinces,” the company said in a March 7 disclosure.

On Tuesday, however, AEV said that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) had rejected the proposal.

“AIC has received an official response from the DOTr stating that the department has adopted a policy to publicly solicit bids for the operations, maintenance, improvement, and expansion of all airports under its jurisdiction, and therefore cannot accept the proposal,” AEV said in a statement.

While it “believes its proposal is a very efficient solution to address the immediate need of the airports in the most expedient and comprehensive way,” the company said that it understood the DOTr’s “decision to take a different course”.

“We look forward to receiving the final details of the upcoming tender and will continue supporting the development of the regional airports,” it said.

AEV, the holding firm of the Aboitiz family, saw its share price fall by 2.87 percent or P1.95 to P66 per at the end of the day.

AEV, in seeking a 35-year concession for the four airports, claimed that the project would help decongest Metro Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and also upgrade the regional facilities to world-class standards.

The Iloilo, Bacolod and Laguindingan airports were said to be already operating above capacity while developing New Bohol was seen to open the island further to the international tourism market.

It planned to start work on the airport upgrades in 2019 — expected to be completed by 2021 — after securing original proponent status.

Dennis Uy-led Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp. also has submitted a P67-billion unsolicited proposal for the bundled development, operation, and management of Davao and New Bohol International airports for a concession period of 30 years.