Govt releases P137M for Negros farmers, fisherfolk

BACOLOD CITY: Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol has turned over a total of P137 million in projects and equipment to Negros farmers and fishermen and pledged P30 million in loans for farmers in a district that has been the hotbed of communist insurgency.

Advertisements

In Ilog town, 3,997 beneficiaries received P8 million worth of fishing equipment and P6 million worth of farm equipment.

Piñol promised P30 million in credit assistance for farmers in the 6th District of Negros Occidental, which is composed of three cities and four towns that have been a battleground between government troops and members of the New People’s Army, armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Under the Department of Agriculture’s Production Loan Easy Access, each family can avail of P5,000 up to P50,000 loan without collateral and payable within two years.