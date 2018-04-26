Govt reviewing GOCC mandates

The operations and functions of 12 government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) are being reviewed in a bid to level the playing field for businesses, the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) said on Wednesday.

“Among the 12 is the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation which the GCG has recommended to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for separation of commercial and regulatory functions due to its conflicting proprietary activities and regulatory functions in which its operation of casinos conflicts with its function as a gaming regulator,” the commission said.

The Finance department has said that Pagcor-owned casinos could be sold starting this year under a plan to limit the state-owned firm to a purely regulatory role.

“It’s not going to happen overnight and the deals are quite complex, so we have to piece it out and see what is the best deal for the government,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez told reporters last year.

The GCG did not identify the other state firms but said it was committed to review the mandates of all 125 GOCCs under its jurisdiction.

The commission said it would be working closely with the Philippine Competition Commission, National Economic Development Authority and the Trade and Justice departments.

“It is the firm belief of the Governance Commission that there should be a level playing field between GOCCs and corporations in the private sector performing similar commercial activities,” it said.

Republic Act 10149 or the GOCC Governance Act of 2011 clearly pushes for competitive neutrality, it added.