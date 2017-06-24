Govt rolls out national broadband plan

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched on Friday the National Broadband Plan in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to address internet problems in the country, a department official said on Friday.

“The National Broadband Plan is to accelerate the deployment of fiber optic cables and wireless technologies to improve internet speeds and costs,” Eliseo Rio, DICT undersecretary for special concerns, told The Manila Times.

In a previous statement, the department stressed the need to cover the countryside, particularly the areas unreached by the telecommunications companies.

The plan “provides the blueprint for a broadband infrastructure that will interconnect government offices across the country and enable the citizens to gain access to telecommunication services, especially in remote areas.”

Rio also said the plan seeks to address key supply-side and demand-side initiatives to achieve the country’s sustainable development goals through information and communication technology.

DICT Secretary Rodolfo Salalima earlier disclosed that the plan would go for a “north-to-south” infrastructure development, which would require assistance of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) and its 5,000 to 10,000 kilometers of fiber optic network.

Salima said they expect to sign memorandum of understanding with NGCP in order to bring down the cost of implementing the plan.

The department has estimated the broadband plan to cost between P77 billion and P200 billion.

The department has rolled out early this month a free Wi-Fi along Edsa, which involves the DICT internet service, called “Pipol Konek.”