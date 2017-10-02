Govt seeks to increase coconut exports to Europe

The government is looking into measures aimed at increasing coconut exports to Europe, the Trade department said over the weekend.

The Philippines is the number one supplier of coconut oil to Germany, the department said, citing that country’s Association of Oilseed Crushing & Oil Refining Industry or OVID.

Exporters, however, face hurdles such as rules on mineral oil content and other EU regulations.

Efforts to promote Philippine exports are continuing, with the Trade department’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Berlin recently assisting the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) for the Oils + Fats 2017 event in Munich.

The visit included meetings with senior executives of OVID and other organizations such as Coconut Business GmbH and Dr. Georg GmbH.

“PCA is looking into measures on how to increase the volume of exports through re-planting programs and consolidation of production by small coconut farmers to supply big volume orders from international buyers,” the Trade department said.