Govt should crack the whip on all environmental violators

I AM writing this article on Maundy Thursday. Christians all over the world observe Maundy Thursday to commemorate the Last Supper, where Jesus Christ washed the feet of his disciples – including that of Judas. The night of Maundy Thursday was when Jesus was betrayed by Judas in the Garden of Gethsemane in exchange for 30 silver coins.

The environmental degradation that is happening in the Philippines, not only in Boracay island, but elsewhere in the country is akin to this betrayal of the Lord. The local government officials, in whom the people reposed their trust to protect the environment, betrayed the latter in exchange for “some things” given to them by those big businesses, which conduct their operations without care for the environment.

Business shutdown in Boracay

The media reported this week that the local government unit of Malay, Aklan (which has jurisdiction over Boracay island) has started shutting down businesses, which were found to be improperly discharging wastewater directly into the waters of the island. Likewise, those without proper sewage treatment plants were also ordered closed. The illegal discharge of wastewater is one of the major causes of water contamination and pollution in the area.

Looking closely at the situation, who issued the permits for these businesses to operate in the first place? Is it not the LGU officials themselves? Whose fault is it then? The “regulators” who were not doing their jobs or the “regulated” who were able to circumvent the system of regulations?

Our sources in Boracay reveal that big water utility firms that operate and manage the water distribution system there have violated their concession agreements by not installing the proper sewerage and drainage systems. Is that information already known to the local officials?

That is not an isolated concern. Even in Metro Manila, the same is happening.

MWSS concessionaires alleged violations

As early as 2013, Water for All Refund Movement (WARM), a non-governmental organization, filed a petition for a writ of kalikasan against the Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and its concessionaires for alleged environmental violations, one of which is the installation and implementation of a combined wastewater and rainwater drainage system. The group alleged that raw sewage water and rainwater goes directly from the sewer to a body of water without having been treated properly prior to release. I will not be discussing the details of this case since this petition is now pending before the Supreme Court.

The same NGO has filed several actions against the same concessionaires for other perceived transgressions. In turn, one of the concessionaires filed, not one but two, libel cases against the chairman of WARM.

SLAPP as a defense

One of the libel cases went up to the Regional Trial Court (RTC) on August 2016. As a matter of recourse, the principal accused filed a motion to quash the information and a motion to dismiss. These were subsequently denied by the RTC and forthwith ordered the arraignment of the WARM chairman.

This was the time that my legal services were engaged by the accused. In May 2017, I filed a timely motion for reconsideration before the RTC citing SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) as a defense for the accused.

SLAPP is a new legal principle here. Borrowed from US state laws, this concept protects persons from frivolous and vexatious lawsuits meant to stifle their efforts to enforce environmental rights. Once proven that a case filed against any person, institution or the government was only meant to harass, vex, exert undue pressure or stifle any legal recourse taken or may take in the enforcement of environmental laws, protection of the environment or assertion of environmental rights, the court shall dismiss the action and may award damages, attorney’s fees and cost of suit to the defendant. In fine, the rules recognize that formidable challenges may be mounted against those who seek to enforce environmental laws or to assert environmental rights.

I requested the court to conduct a summary hearing on the SLAPP defense, in accordance with the rules of procedure for environmental cases. During the summary hearings, we proved that the libel case, as initiated by the MWSS concessionaire against the accused, was a scheme to harass vex, exert undue pressure or stifle any legal recourse taken (or may be taken) by the latter in the enforcement of environmental laws, protection of the environment or assertion of environmental rights.

As events unfolded, in February 2018, the court granted our motion and dismissed with prejudice the libel case against the environmentalist-accused. The judge correctly ruled on the dismissal of the charges, in favor of my client.

Should the Filipino people mainly rely on well-meaning private individuals to protect our environment? These advocacies do not come cheap and the same individuals have a corresponding price to pay – like facing a circuitous SLAPP case. It is part of the government’s functions to protect our environment.

The government should criminally charge those responsible for violating our environment, appropriately, and sparing no one – whether they are public officials, business tycoons, or ordinary folk.

