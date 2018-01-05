Govt spends more but misses 2017 goal

National government disbursements posted double-digit growth last year but fell just below target, data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed.

Spending hit P2.9 trillion last year, up 13.8 percent from P2.54 trillion in 2016, the Treasury reported on Thursday, P9 billion short of the P2.909-trillion target.

Double-digit growth was also recorded for the government’s main revenue agencies — the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BoC) — but their targets for the year were also missed.

The BIR collected P1.76 trillion in 2017, up 12.5 percent from the previous year’s P1.56 trillion. The tax agency, however, missed its P1.78-trillion collection goal.

The BoC for its part collected P463.8 billion, up 17 percent from 2016’s P396.4 billion but short of the P468-billion target.

In a separate statement, Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said that had it not for work suspensions due to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, jeepney strikes and typhoons, the agency could have surpassed its 2017 target.

Lapeña also said the agency capped the year with a milestone by collecting P44.45 billion in December, exceeding the P40.67 billon target for the month.

The Customs chief said various reforms had been implemented to improve revenues, including the application of correct valuations in assessing customs duties and stopping the acceptance of grease money.

November spending

In a related development, the Budget department on Thursday also reported that infrastructure and other capital spending rose in November, attributing the growth to the “Build Build Build” program.

Data released by the department put spending at P43.8 billion during the month, up 44.8 percent from P30.3 billion a year earlier.

Year to date, expenditures grew by 14.2 percent to P486.5 billion from P426.1 billion.

“The rise in infrastructure spending can be attributed to our ambitious ‘Build Build Build’ program, which will usher in the Golden Age of Infrastructure in the Philippines,” Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.

Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan welcomed the November spending report.

“It is relieving in the sense that it meets market expectations, providing support to the stock market, which rose unexpectedly in 2017 in part because of optimism about the government’s ambitious infrastructure program,” he told The Manila Times.

“If the government’s infrastructure program continuous to unfold as expected, we could be seeing a significant acceleration in the country’s growth,” he added.