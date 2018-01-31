Govt still working on ‘Package 2 Plus’

The supplement to Package 2 of the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) isn’t ready to be submitted to the House of Representatives, the Finance department said on Tuesday.

“There will be a delay of about two weeks,” Finance Secretary Carlo Dominguez 3rd told reporters.

Dominguez earlier this month said that the so-called “Package 2 Plus” — comprising taxes on tobacco, alcohol, mining, coal and casinos — would be submitted to the House by the end of January.

“It needs further fine-tuning,” Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua said when asked about the delay.

He said that proposed provisions such as the removal of value-added tax exemptions for coal and casino operations were already included in Package 2, which primarily focuses on corporate taxation and the modernization of fiscal incentives.

Package 2 was submitted to the House last January 16, 2018 following the reopening of Congress after a yearend break.

With regard to further “sin” tax hikes, Chua said the Finance department would be supporting tobacco excise tax adjustments proposed by Senator Manny Pacquiao, with some amendments.

Plans to further increase alcohol excise taxes are now undergoing final review and consultation, he added.

A proposed comprehensive mining tax, meanwhile, still requires further consultation with the multi-sectoral Mining Industry Coordination Council that will be meeting in mid-February.

“So we are early in some and a bit late in some. But this will ensure the bill is solid, well-consulted and well-researched,” Chua said.

Besides Package 2 Plus, the Finance department is also looking to submit Package 3, which covers property taxation, and Package 4 on passive income and financial taxes to Congress within the year.

Legislators have also committed to approve Package 1B, the remaining one third of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (Train) measure, by March.

In a related development, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) chief said monetary authorities were hoping that the CTRP would remain consistent with a capital market development agenda despite setbacks under Package 1.

GlobalSource Partners, in a report, quoted central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. as saying that “we are disappointed by the doubling of the documentary stamp tax” under the recently-implemented Train law.

“We can only look forward to the designs of capital income taxation under Package 4 will be consistent with our capital market development agenda,” he added.

In particular, Package 4 is expected to reduce the tax on interest income from peso deposits and harmonize all capital income tax rates at 10 percent.

Still, Espenilla noted that the Train law would benefit the country despite some sectors such as the capital market shouldering a “heavier tax burden”.

“Overall, the long-run benefits to the economy brought about by the fiscal reform is expected to counter the higher tax costs imposed in the short-run,” he said.